Shelton Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,750.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

