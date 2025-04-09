Shelton Capital Management Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,487,000 after buying an additional 484,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

