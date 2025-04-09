Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

