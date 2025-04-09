FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,300 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.23% of Smartsheet worth $174,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.