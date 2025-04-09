Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 28,121 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.60% of Rush Street Interactive worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,243.50. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $2,031,068.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023.03. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,314,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.40 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

