Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

