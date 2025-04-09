Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 62,889 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 511.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $70,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

EQIX opened at $740.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.