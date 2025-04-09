Zazove Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $58,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after buying an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $2,483,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

