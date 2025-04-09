Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 20,769 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $19,172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clarivate by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 353,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6,954.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 110,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

