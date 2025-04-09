Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.90% of SB Financial Group worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

