DRW Securities LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.59. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

