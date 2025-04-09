Zazove Associates LLC Trims Stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Zazove Associates LLC reduced its stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of Westrock Coffee worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 236,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of WEST opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In related news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Read More

