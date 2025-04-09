Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Mondelez International by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

