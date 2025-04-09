Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 199,695 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,695 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 3.50% of Simulations Plus worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after purchasing an additional 290,414 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 134,381 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

