CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CommScope comprises approximately 0.9% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of CommScope worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $738.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

