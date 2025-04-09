DRW Securities LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,088,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

