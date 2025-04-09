Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $470.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

