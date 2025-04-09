Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

