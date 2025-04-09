Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after buying an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

