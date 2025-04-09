Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

