Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 1,929.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.
The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
