Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires 7,646 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

