Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.30% of Mesa Laboratories worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

