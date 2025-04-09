FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $227,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $210.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.58 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

