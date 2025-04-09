Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

