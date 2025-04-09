Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -521.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

