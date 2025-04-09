Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC owned 0.05% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 643.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

