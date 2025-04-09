Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,583,000 after purchasing an additional 273,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $290,023,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

