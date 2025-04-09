Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PWP opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

