Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,760 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

