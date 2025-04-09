Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,981 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of DoubleVerify worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

