Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOO opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

