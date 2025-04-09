Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,970 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Quaker Chemical worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $201.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

