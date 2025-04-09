Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,830 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

