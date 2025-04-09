Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

