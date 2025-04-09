Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $26.16.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.