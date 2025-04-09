Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

