University Bancorp, Inc. (UNIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

University Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of University Bancorp stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. University Bancorp has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

