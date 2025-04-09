University Bancorp, Inc. (UNIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
University Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of University Bancorp stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. University Bancorp has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.
University Bancorp Company Profile
