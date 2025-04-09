PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PCM stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.