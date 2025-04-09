John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:HPS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
