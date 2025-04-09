Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $12.77 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.7 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

