Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

