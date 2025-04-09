Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 425,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 222,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

