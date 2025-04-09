APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 180,824 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

FRT opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

