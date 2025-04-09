APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $28.41 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.52% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.