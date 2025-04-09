Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,291 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 198,281 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Coinbase Global worth $249,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,405 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,341,000. This trade represents a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of COIN opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

