Cerity Partners LLC Has $23.16 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,267. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

