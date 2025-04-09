Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

