Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

