Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $92.75 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

