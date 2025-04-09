ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 13,321 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 92,596 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $945,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

