ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 13,321 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 92,596 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $945,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $31.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE
Insider Activity
In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.